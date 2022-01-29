Short Interest in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Increases By 266.7%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $15.72 on Friday. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.
WVS Financial Company Profile
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.