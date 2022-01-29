Short Interest in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Increases By 266.7%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $15.72 on Friday. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.