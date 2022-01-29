Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

DAL opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

