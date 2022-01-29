Brokers Issue Forecasts for YETI Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YETI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Shares of YETI opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. YETI has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in YETI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in YETI by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,284,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

