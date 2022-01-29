Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAND. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -84.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

