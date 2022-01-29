Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of MZDAY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

