Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Verso Co. Decreased by BWS Financial (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verso in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. BWS Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Verso stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $766.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verso by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.