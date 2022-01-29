FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Shares of BIP opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

