Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NYSE MRO opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -330.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

