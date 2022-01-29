FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Decreased by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NYSE CRK opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

