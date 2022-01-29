Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) vs. Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Head-To-Head Review

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

82.2% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -3.37, meaning that its share price is 437% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -10.48% 5.19% 3.72% Transphorm -65.20% N/A -73.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 18.85 -$277.30 million ($0.53) -125.13 Transphorm $12.70 million 24.65 -$16.98 million ($0.32) -18.44

Transphorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 2 26 0 2.93 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marvell Technology currently has a consensus target price of $99.84, indicating a potential upside of 50.54%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 83.62%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.