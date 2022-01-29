China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) vs. FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Head-To-Head Review

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FG New America Acquisition and China Merchants Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 164.50%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Volatility and Risk

FG New America Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and China Merchants Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $56.07 billion 3.75 $14.10 billion $3.38 12.33

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A China Merchants Bank 26.44% 16.57% 1.35%

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 142 branches; 1,724 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,559 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operated a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

