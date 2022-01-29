$5.92 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post $5.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.54 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $797.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 3.51.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 24.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 8.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Blink Charging by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

