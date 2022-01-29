Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Up 5.2% Following Strong Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $317.43 and last traded at $314.23. 12,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 619,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.79.

The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

