Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Up 5.2% Following Strong Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $317.43 and last traded at $314.23. 12,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 619,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.79.
The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.
AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.
In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
