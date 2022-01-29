RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded to “B+” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

