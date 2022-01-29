California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Raised to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

