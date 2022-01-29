Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Holmen AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Holmen AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HLMNY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Holmen AB has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.