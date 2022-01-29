Suzuken (OTC:SZUKF) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suzuken (OTC:SZUKF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Suzuken stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Suzuken has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $26.46.
About Suzuken
