Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01. Catalent has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,007,724 shares of company stock worth $388,852,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Catalent by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after acquiring an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Catalent by 5,829.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 376,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.