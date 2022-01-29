Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,290 ($17.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £686.34 million and a PE ratio of 43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,368.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,345.44. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 850 ($11.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($20.24).

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.88) per share, with a total value of £291.50 ($393.28). Also, insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.98), for a total value of £733,150 ($989,139.23). Insiders have acquired a total of 189 shares of company stock worth $249,070 in the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.