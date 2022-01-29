Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.67, but opened at $55.23. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 4,820 shares.

The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after acquiring an additional 829,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.