Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Up 3.2% on Earnings Beat

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $100.66 and last traded at $99.82. 16,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,918,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.