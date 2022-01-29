SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $136.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SAP traded as low as $119.21 and last traded at $119.25, with a volume of 8241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.38.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after buying an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average is $141.33.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

