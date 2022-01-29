Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 231.1% in January

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 231.1% from the December 31st total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

