Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $27.36. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 496 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

MSBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,997. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 221,464 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $602.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

