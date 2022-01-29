Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHZHY opened at $18.05 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

