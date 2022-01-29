FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.85 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.05 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89. Primerica has a 52 week low of $136.59 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.