NuStar Energy L.P. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.86).

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

