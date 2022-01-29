FY2021 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HollyFrontier in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE HFC opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

