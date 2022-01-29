Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 246.3% in January

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 246.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.
Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.62.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
