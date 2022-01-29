FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

