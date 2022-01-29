Head to Head Contrast: Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) vs. Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Know Labs has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Know Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 23,454.04 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Know Labs $120,000.00 459.18 -$25.36 million ($0.86) -1.78

Know Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Know Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Know Labs N/A -1,016.05% -220.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mirion Technologies and Know Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.44%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Know Labs.

Summary

Mirion Technologies beats Know Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

