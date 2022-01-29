$268.39 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post sales of $268.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $267.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,973,964 shares of company stock worth $140,229,528 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

