E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.98 ($13.61).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €12.24 ($13.91) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.69 and a 200-day moving average of €11.12.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

