Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Get Polaris alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

NYSE PII opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.