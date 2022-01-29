Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.80 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHA. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.72 ($8.77).

Shares of SHA opened at €6.49 ($7.38) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.19. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

