Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €253.29 ($287.82).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €183.60 ($208.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €191.88. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €155.20 ($176.36) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

