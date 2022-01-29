Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €142.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.64 ($158.69).

ETR SAP opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Thursday. SAP has a one year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a one year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

