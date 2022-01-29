Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.