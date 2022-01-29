Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of HAE opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

