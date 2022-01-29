Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.29 ($76.47).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME opened at €60.40 ($68.64) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($80.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.