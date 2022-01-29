FY2021 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Shares of DHT opened at $4.92 on Friday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $840.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DHT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.