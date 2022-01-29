Analysts Set Expectations for Valero Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

VLO stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 131.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 191,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after buying an additional 197,459 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

