Piper Sandler Comments on BP p.l.c.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.03.

BP stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

