Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €174.60 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($198.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($209.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €163.26 ($185.52).

ETR:DB1 opened at €154.70 ($175.80) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 12 month high of €163.35 ($185.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €146.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €145.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.74.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

