Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €28.30 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.12 ($30.82).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €28.00 ($31.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -34.19. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 12 month high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

