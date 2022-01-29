LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $19.02. LendingClub shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 305,234 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

