Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 10.9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.50. 7,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,622,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

