Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $21.88. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 50,102 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.