NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.63 ($47.30).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €32.22 ($36.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.98.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

