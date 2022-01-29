Head-To-Head Survey: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Old National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $17.07 billion 2.01 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.36 $226.41 million $1.77 10.32

Old National Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 2 7 1 2.90 Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

UniCredit presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.07%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 33.72% 10.11% 1.28%

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats UniCredit on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

